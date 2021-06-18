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Ignoring the Founders Ensures the ACA is Here to Stay
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30 views • June 18, 2021
When the feds usurp power never delegated to them in the Constitution, the founders told us to resist and nullify. Yet, most of the “conservative” movement rejected their advice and refused to nullify Obamacare. They instead focused on convincing federal judges and federal politicians to limit federal power. This has been a complete and utter disaster for the Constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: June 18, 2021
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: June 18, 2021
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