Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Accidentally Finds a Solution - For Ukraine to Fix the US Southern Border
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
985 Subscribers
144 views
Published Yesterday

Biden looked back at his notes and corrected himself.

From RT

Joe Biden has rubbed his remaining brain cell together and come up with a solution to America’s non-existent southern border: Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference to celebrate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s latest trip to the American taxpayer’s wallet, Biden, clearly reading from his notes, said ‘And I have repeatedly made clear, from our first day in office, we also need Ukraine to make changes to fix the broken immigration system here.’

Confusing his confusion into a state of even more confused confusion, Biden went back to his notes. ‘We also need Congress to make changes to fix the broken immigration system here,’ he corrected. To be honest, we think the first option is far more likely.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket