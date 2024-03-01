He kaikki kuolevat tai antautuvat Ukrainassa, voittoon ei ole taika-asetta" Scott Ritter | Redacted

Nato antoi juuri vihreää valoa Ukrainalle hyökätä Venäjän sisällä. Miten se tulee toimimaan? Yhdysvaltain entinen asetarkastaja Scott Ritter sanoo, että tämä on Ukrainan loppu, elleivät he antaudu heti.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.