He kaikki kuolevat tai antautuvat Ukrainassa, voittoon ei ole taika-asetta" Scott Ritter | Redacted
Published Yesterday

Nato antoi juuri vihreää valoa Ukrainalle hyökätä Venäjän sisällä. Miten se tulee toimimaan? Yhdysvaltain entinen asetarkastaja Scott Ritter sanoo, että tämä on Ukrainan loppu, elleivät he antaudu heti.

russiawarusascott ritterukraireducted

