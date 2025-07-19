BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HORROR: 796 dead babies dumped in septic tank at Roman Catholic home for unwed mothers in Ireland
Follower of Christ777
1 day ago
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Daily Pulse & Jim Crenshaw


Satan’s counterfeit church, the babylonian roman catholic church, knows no end to the evils that she commits.


From 1925 to 1961, 798 babies died at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Ireland. Only two were given proper burials. The rest were discarded into a cesspool known as “the pit.”


https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/25/a-stain-on-irelands-conscience-tuam-home-for-unmarried-mothers-gives-up-grimmest-of-buried-secrets


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/7/14/excavation-of-child-mass-grave-at-church-run-home-begins-in-ireland


Run by Roman Catholic nuns, the facility confined young women and tore their newborns away. Many of the babies died from starvation, disease, or neglect.


The mass grave was dismissed for years as a “sewage chamber.” But now, investigators are finally exhuming the remains to give these children the dignity they were denied.


The Irish government admits that 9,000 children died in similar homes. So why were these babies discarded like trash? And why did it take this long to uncover the truth?


Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

