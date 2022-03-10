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Why is Russia saying that the United States has Biolabs in Ukraine? Why did John McCain & Lindsey Gr
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122 views • March 10, 2022
Why is Russia saying that the United States has Biolabs in Ukraine? For decades the United States pointed fingers at Russia stating that they were guilty of crimes against humanity. We already know that the American main-stream media lies to us daily so who do we believe? The huge Project Veritas story is also discussed. Part 2 of the New York Times reporter undercover video is shown and James O'Keefe once again shows how big of hypocrites the radical left are. Also why did Senators John McCain & Lindsey Graham take a trip to Ukraine in 2017? We talk about those stories and in addition more in this latest episode.
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Credits:
"We have found your biological weapons!" Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwxl61-russia-demands-us-explain-biological-labs-in-ukraine-claims-facilities-sole.html
NYT REPORTER TELLS O’KEEFE HE “ABSOLUTELY” STANDS BY COMMENTS MADE ON UNDERCOVER VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZ-tzrwgNFQ/
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Palubulletin Telegram links:
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If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
"We have found your biological weapons!" Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
https://rumble.com/vwxl61-russia-demands-us-explain-biological-labs-in-ukraine-claims-facilities-sole.html
NYT REPORTER TELLS O’KEEFE HE “ABSOLUTELY” STANDS BY COMMENTS MADE ON UNDERCOVER VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bZ-tzrwgNFQ/
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Brian Cates - Political Columnist
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Forecast 432Hz
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GEORGENEWS
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KanekoaTheGreat
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