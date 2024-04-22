New Alabama Pro-Abortion Ad
Officer: “Miss.. I’m gonna need you to take a pregnancy test” 🤦🏻♂️
I love how they’ve created this entire genre of words they use to cover-up their satanic crimes.
Why is abortion called, “Reproductive Care” anyway if they’re trying to prevent people from reproducing?
It should be called “Destructive Care”.
