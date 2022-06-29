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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Avoiding The Fear Of Man.
Proverbs 29:25 (NIV).
25 Fear of man will prove to be a snare,
but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Trust in The Lord, and reject the fear of man.
https://pc1.tiny.us/6rmtzb9b
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