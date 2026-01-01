2026: THE YEAR OF THE RESET! - Predictions For An Uncertain Year

BOOK Tim Picciott The Liberty Advisor HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about what we can expect to see in 2026.





For about 8 years in a row, we've done this prediction video and unfortunately, we are on the money with almost every prediction we make. We aren't Nostradamus, we're just paying attention to that which those within the establishment say they're going to do.





From a culture war to the technocratic digital infrastructure, from Epstein to cyber attacks, from mass surveillance to free speech issues, from the monetary system, silver and gold to conflicts with Venezuela, Mexico and Iran, let's not pretend that we are walking into a clean slate. We need to understand the negativity to make positives out of it.





We are without a doubt walking into a major reset as we come closer to 2030 and things will certainly start speeding up and moving more rapidly than before. Rhetoric is going to heat up and both mainstream and alternative medias will promote their strict narratives keeping people within the political system docile. We must act as individuals and prepare or face the consequences.





We can still make 2026 a great year for ourselves and our families but we cannot ignore the realities we face worldwide. We are quickly moving into a global technocracy with social credit scores, digital IDs, CBDCs and massive surveillance networks in the face of manufactured chaos.





Prepare now.





