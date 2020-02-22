© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exclusive: Wuhan Hospitals discharged un-recovered coronavirus patients
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • February 22, 2020
Too many "accidentally-on-purpose" actions being made to believe this is a mistake! The people that were able to walk out were released to be able to spread this further, just as the Cruise ship victims were kept in the ship to be sure as many as possible could get it, or at least be carriers, then sent to points worldwide, to be sure it is now un-contained worldwide!!!
Get ready people! This bio-engineered weapon IS coming to your town; it's just a matter of time now, so build your immune system up!
Get ready people! This bio-engineered weapon IS coming to your town; it's just a matter of time now, so build your immune system up!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.