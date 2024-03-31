The Trump campaign blasted President Biden For ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’ On Easter Sunday

The Trump campaign blasted President Biden for proclaiming March 31, which this year falls on Easter Sunday, as Transgender Day of Visibility, even though the day has been recognized on March 31 every year for more than a decade.
Trump Campaign Blasts Biden For Recognizing ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’ On Easter Sunday
