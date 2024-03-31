Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Trump campaign blasted President Biden For ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’ On Easter Sunday
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
91 views
Published a day ago

The Trump campaign blasted President Biden for proclaiming March 31, which this year falls on Easter Sunday, as Transgender Day of Visibility, even though the day has been recognized on March 31 every year for more than a decade.


Trump Campaign Blasts Biden For Recognizing ‘Transgender Day Of Visibility’ On Easter Sunday


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUU2_atb2Sc

Keywords
president trumpeaster sundaybiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket