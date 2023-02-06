-website: https://www.sheridan.church

-facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SheridanCC/

-instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheridan.ch...

Revelation

Pt. 1 - Remove The Curtain

Introduction

Welcome | New2Sheridan to 97000

No book in the Bible has produced as much fear and fascination, confusion and curiosity as the Book of Revelation

The Book of Revelation was not meant to confuse of frighten

The Book of Revelation is meant to give you a Revelation

Revelation 1:1

Revelation = Apokalupsis (apocalypse)

KALUPSIS - to cover, curtain, veil

APO - away, off

APOKALUPSIS - take away the cover, curtain or veil

Revelation is to see something NEW that has always been there

John has seen Jesus (miracles, death, burial, resurrection and ascension)

John will see Jesus as he has never seen Him before

Primary relation of the Book of Revelation = Jesus

Easy to get sidetracked and lost in the Book of Revelation

Read Revelation 1:1 in Greek Bible

Wrong emphasis = Wrong pronunciation

Revelation 1:1-8

Revelation 1:1-4

This Book is meant to be a blessing; 7 beatitudes

Revelation is a blessing IF

Begins with this statement and ends with it

Revelation 22:6-7

Revelation 22:18-19

Serpent took away; Eve added

Revelation 1:4

Map of Asia Minor on TV Screens

Not 7 Holy Spirits

Only 1 Holy Spirit (1st Corinthians 12:13; Ephesians 4:4)

7 Spirits? Sevenfold Spirit

Revelation 4:4-5

To understand Revelation you must know the Old Testament or you will be lost

Zechariah 4:1-6