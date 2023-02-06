-website: https://www.sheridan.church
Revelation
Pt. 1 - Remove The Curtain
Introduction
Welcome | New2Sheridan to 97000
No book in the Bible has produced as much fear and fascination, confusion and curiosity as the Book of Revelation
The Book of Revelation was not meant to confuse of frighten
The Book of Revelation is meant to give you a Revelation
Revelation 1:1
Revelation = Apokalupsis (apocalypse)
KALUPSIS - to cover, curtain, veil
APO - away, off
APOKALUPSIS - take away the cover, curtain or veil
Revelation is to see something NEW that has always been there
John has seen Jesus (miracles, death, burial, resurrection and ascension)
John will see Jesus as he has never seen Him before
Primary relation of the Book of Revelation = Jesus
Easy to get sidetracked and lost in the Book of Revelation
Read Revelation 1:1 in Greek Bible
Wrong emphasis = Wrong pronunciation
Revelation 1:1-8
Revelation 1:1-4
This Book is meant to be a blessing; 7 beatitudes
Revelation is a blessing IF
Begins with this statement and ends with it
Revelation 22:6-7
Revelation 22:18-19
Serpent took away; Eve added
Revelation 1:4
Map of Asia Minor on TV Screens
Not 7 Holy Spirits
Only 1 Holy Spirit (1st Corinthians 12:13; Ephesians 4:4)
7 Spirits? Sevenfold Spirit
Revelation 4:4-5
To understand Revelation you must know the Old Testament or you will be lost
Zechariah 4:1-6
