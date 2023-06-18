Revelation 1st Horseman Signs

What makes Beth Chesed different is believing the Seven Seals of Revelation 6 occur before the final seven years of this age and that the first four Horsemen and the Birth Pangs of Matthew 24. Why? God tells us to repent or he will send us repeated plagues found in Leviticus 26 and Deuteronomy 28. It is our belief that we're experiencing those plagues today and that they will increase in the next few years. What is the First Horseman? What does he bring us? Let's discuss him.

