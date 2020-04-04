© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My take on the 700th Anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • April 04, 2020
In this video, I speak about the Declaration of Arbroath and why it matters not just to Scotland but to freedom and liberty as a whole. On one correction, I would like to say that Patrick Henry was the one who coined the phrase 'give me liberty or give me death' in 1775.
Sources:
Declaration of Arbroath Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_of_Arbroath
Declaration of Arbroath: https://constitution.org/scot/arbroath.htm
US Senate Record: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/1997/11/10/senate-section/article/s12478-1?q=%257B%2522search%2522%253A%255B%2522resolution+155+tartan%2522%255D%257D&resultIndex=1
Merriam Webster definition of independence: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/independent
Arbroath Documentary: https://t.co/HzUwMcCj9A?amp=1
These screenshots were used as part of S30 of the CDPA 1988 for purposes of criticism, education and news reporting.
Sources:
Declaration of Arbroath Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Declaration_of_Arbroath
Declaration of Arbroath: https://constitution.org/scot/arbroath.htm
US Senate Record: https://www.congress.gov/congressional-record/1997/11/10/senate-section/article/s12478-1?q=%257B%2522search%2522%253A%255B%2522resolution+155+tartan%2522%255D%257D&resultIndex=1
Merriam Webster definition of independence: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/independent
Arbroath Documentary: https://t.co/HzUwMcCj9A?amp=1
These screenshots were used as part of S30 of the CDPA 1988 for purposes of criticism, education and news reporting.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.