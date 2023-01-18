The Plan to Legalizing Pedophilia 'Minor Attracted Person' (MAP) in Plain Sight! [18.01.2023]

KimOsboel
I can only post on Bitchute and Telegram now...
And Why?
Because I'm a Fucking 'Conspiracy Theorist' Right!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
https://t.me/KimOsboel/
A 'Minor Attracted Person' (MAP) ia a Sick Satanic Pedophile Psychopath!
The Satanic Pedophile Psychopaths is Trying to Normalise PEDOPHILIA!
Just like in Holland (and Denmark, links under the video):
31 May 2006 Dutch pedophiles form political party - NBC News
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna13068060
17 Jul 2006 Court refuses to ban Dutch pedophile party
https://www.nytimes.com/2006/07/17/world/europe/17iht-dutch.2222178.html
16 Aug 2021 From Gay Pride to paedophilia: the Netherlands leads the way
https://newdailycompass.com/en/from-gay-pride-to-paedophilia-the-netherlands-leads-the-way
And did it Fucking Start with the LGBTQIA+ in this century?
Minor Attracted Person (MAP)
otherwise known as MAP, it's a seemingly less worse way to say a disgusting fucking pedophile
person on twitter: im a minor attracted person, not a pedo
other person on twitter: no you stupid fucking bitch your a 40 year old pedophile who wants to date children. go get a fucking life you piece of fuck i hate all pedophiles
Otherwise known as a pedophile, but a nicer way of saying it, it's been made so clean of any filth actually associated with the term that a good handful of Tumblr users are actually not disgusted by them, just because the term sounds so much nicer like this.
"New headcanon: D.Va, Lucio, and McCree are all MAPs." MAP being short for Minor Attracted Person.
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Minor%20Attracted%20Person
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=minor%20attracted%20people&kind=video&sort=new
August 11, 2022 Licensed Pennsylvania sex therapist defends 'minor-attracted persons' in viral video
https://www.foxnews.com/us/licensed-pennsylvania-sex-therapist-defends-minor-attracted-persons-viral-video
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/scottish-police-refer-to-pedophiles-as-minor-attracted-people-in-major-new-report/ar-AA15P6wv
https://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/renaming-paedophiles-as-minor-attracted-people-is-dangerous-wrong-and-ignores-damage-they-do-to-children-42269718.html
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/minor-attracted_person
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?fulltext=Search&search=Minor-attracted_person&title=Special:Search&ns0=1
Scotland – labelling paedophiles 'minor-attracted people'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vBdAZrgs3oQo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/endtimehour/
Scottish police call paedophiles ‘minor-attracted people’ in major report | Headliners Telegraph
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UeCNX5YL1s/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gbnews/
Scotland renames Pedophiles "minor attracted people".
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R5KV3rAYPCU5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/omar188/
minor attracted person_1
WTH!!! Minor-Attracted Person
Father Calvin Robinson explains why the left trying to rebrand pedophiles as "minor-attracted people" is "the greatest evil there is."
McWattersaffect
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh1dqOtlo61I/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mcwattersaffect/
minor attracted person_2
Sex Therapist Attempts To Normalise ‘Minor Attracted Person’
M&M NEWS UK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCyGOSSwwLSl/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mm-news-uk/
