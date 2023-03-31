Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Foreign donated and Ukrainian armored vehicles in Bakhmut became a Wagner hunt
326 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

A German-donated Leopard 2A6 tank armored vehicle and an American-granted M113 armored carrier used by Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut became a hunt destroyed by PMC Wagner. Additionally, Ukrainian BTR-4E vehicles and T-64BV tank were thwarted, and T-72 AMT were captured. During the offensive Wagner also captured a group of Ukrainian nationalists on this front.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
bakhmutwagner pmcleopard 2a6 tank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket