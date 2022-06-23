"Medical Freedom, It's Even Better Than Pizza!"

Working his evening shift doing Pizza delivery, Dog has no idea he will face having to make a medical decision for his doggie-Self. After all, he was just delivering pizza for Gosh Sakes! So, does Dog have all the information needed to make an “informed” decision? No, not really.

Research well! Think Critically! Without sovereignty over your own body, there is NO Freedom! Stand your ground, and on this, please DON'T back down!