The Book Of Acts | Pt. 11 - Boom Or Ghost Town | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 2:40-43 Notice that many signs and wonders were happening in the midst of this early group of believers who did not have a church building, or an organization but they flowed in the power of the Holy Spirit These signs and wonders were God's signature Jesus told them these things would happen right before He ascended Mark 16:17 Acts 2:44-45 Now this sounds like socialism: AOC & Bernie quote this verse while ignoring the other 31,101 verses Socialism is not in the Bible What we read here was out of necessity These believers were marginalized and in order to survive they pooled their resources together That day may come to us: Christians are having bank accounts closed The Bible does not teach socialism but a very strong work ethic If you don't work, you don't eat; a man who doesn't provide for his family is worse than an unbeliever Work = Worship Acts 2:46-47 This Church was a thriving Church; an explosion of growth I read a book not too long ago called Boom Town about OKC Not all Boom Towns make it Story of Boom Town In Enterprise, Alabama Church in America is in decline 12 churches close per day 1972 = 92% of Americans identified as Christian 2020 = 64% of Americans identified as Christian 6% = Other religions The growth = non-religious We have seen the opposite here at Sheridan Hence the parking lot God gives the growth but why is our church growing when we shouldn't be? I believe Acts 2:42 tells us why our church is growing and why the early church grew 4 Keys to a Thriving Church Acts 2:42 says, "They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer." Let me touch on these real quickly Apostles Doctrine Instruction from the Apostles out of the OT We now have the entirety of the Apostles doctrine in the form of the New Testament Apostles Doctrine = Bible Centrality of the Bible We are a Bible Church Verse by verse sermons = Genesis, Revelation, Acts & Daniel We do not amend the Bible like some Churches We do not change the Bible to conform to our culture We believe our culture should conform to the Bible Bible touches every sin issue, social issue and cultural issue I don't have to find a topic and then verses to support it; I preach the verses and they will cover the topics we face I was always told this type of preaching would drive people away; my experience has been the opposite Yes some don't like it and leave But God grows the Church; for everyone 1 that leaves He sends 3 If Sheridan.Church ever abandons the Bible we will be no better off than Enterprise, Alabama The crazier it gets around us, the more we need the Bible in us Don't go through the Bible but let the Bible go through you Fellowship KOINONIA = Fellowship, Contribution, Sharing & Communion (On TV Screens) 20x in the NT 12 = Fellowship (close relationship) Romans 15:26 Hebrews 13:16 Koinonia = closeness, sharing w/other people and communing together Small Groups - Basketball, JOY, Home Group, Greek Sunday = Monologue Story of girl raising her hand in service = I ignored it Reason I ignored was because of my 1st Sunday as Senior Pastor at Sheridan Fellowship is important; how good and pleasant it is when God's people dwell together in unity We are relational beings created in the image of a relational God Relationships are the essence of life Get relationships right = get life right Right friends = joy, peace, and fulfillment Get relationships wrong = get life wrong Wrong friends = pain, heartache and destruction Popular saying - "Show me your friends and I will show you your future." Bible taught this concept thousands of years ago Proverbs 13:20 Hang around people smoking & partying? You probably already do or soon will Hang around people who are honest and successful? You probably already are or will be Denzel Washington = Hang around 5 intelligent people & you'll be the 6th; hang around 5 millionaires & you'll be the 6th; hang around 5 idiots & you'll be the 6th Who you fellowship with matters Breaking Of Bread Communion = Worship 1 Corinthians 10:16-17 early church took communion every week and used one loaf and one cup Prayer Prayer is a dialogue Often we seek His hand instead of His face We seek the miracles of God rather than the God of miracles Prayer is personal but also corporate Acts 2:42 is referring to corporate prayer My house shall be a house of prayer Personal prayer is necessary but the Lord’s Prayer doesn’t go “My Father” You have siblings Prayer Group on Monday You can tell how popular a church is... Prayer is not informing God but involving God

