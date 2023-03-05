2023 WHEN THE WORLD HATES YOU

RECORDED MESSAGE ON AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE TUESDAY 21FEBRUARY 2023There are several “Hot Potatoes” the Church at large hardly touches. They are so hot to the touch that it may scald the “Flesh” and burn with discomfort.

So sensitive is this neglected subject that it is often avoided and seldom discussed.

Yet this is the ONE thing that Christ Jesus kept reinforcing and reminding emphatically while He was on earth and TODAY for fear of losing audience and thinning crowds, Shepherds carefully conceal the inconvenient truth that the WORLD IS SUPPOSED TO HATE US, AND WE ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO SEEK THEIR LOVE.

In the light of Scripture and how the darkening world sentiment is rapidly fulfilling Prophecy, Believers of Jesus Christ are still SLEEPING IN THEIR BUBBLE NOT REALIZING IT WILL SOON BURST WITH THE WORLD TURNING ON THEM and even Authorities TURNING AGAINST THEM.

What are the Saints to do? How should they respond?

God always has a way of escape and it is for you find out.

Join us and align with the King’s directive for us in 2023 and do not miss out on what He has in stored for you.

Blessings!



