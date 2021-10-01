© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monkey Werx Insurrection Act Call 1/10/21
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1646 views • January 10, 2021
In this video Monkey discusses intel he recieved telling him that the Insurrection Act was probably signed and he looks at Overwatch info in order to confirm if he sees support for this news, which he does. This is not 100% confirmation, but it is stong indication.
The flag photo attached is the current WH flag status - another indicator the WH is not the seat of government at present.
The flag photo attached is the current WH flag status - another indicator the WH is not the seat of government at present.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.