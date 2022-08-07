“A Nation In Decline” DJT -(The storm?)

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8/06/2022
Here is the video that played before DJT took the stage at CPAC 2022 TX. Turn up the audio and see what you hear. Is the storm upon us? ..look to Twitter.(did you see it?). it’s a very interesting video 🍿