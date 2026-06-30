MK Ultra and Mind Control, an interview with Mel K

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MK Ultra remains one of the most debated intelligence programs in modern history. In the latest interview, the discussion explores historical records, research, and claims surrounding behavioral experiments, psychological influence, and their possible long-term impact on institutions and society. Whether you're familiar with the topic or just beginning to explore it, this conversation offers a thought-provoking perspective. Watch the full interview to hear the discussion and evaluate the ideas for yourself.
#History #Intelligence #HistoricalResearch #CurrentEvents #Documentary
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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