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Covid Crackdown Arrests In UK, Do NOT Take the Vaccine, Earth Changes, and More 01.12.2021
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773 views • January 12, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Crackdown: Women Arrested for Leaving Home More Than Once, ‘Sitting on a Bench’
Watch video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1348183502794207233
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/10/crackdown-women-arrested-leaving-home-more-than-once-sitting-bench/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.12.2021):
Stop Confusion and Division: https://youtu.be/yOwCPszszWo
--
Major Atmospheric River Winter Storm Causes Travel Headaches: https://youtu.be/UwDcHy00OC0
--
A powerful shallow magnitude 6.7 - 33 km SSW of Turt, Mongolia
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/2021s-impressive-start-continues-with.html?m=1
--
Two strong earthquakes hit Argentina and Vanuatu 3 hours apart
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/two-strong-earthquakes-hit-argentina-and-vanuatu-3-hours-apart-second-powerful-quake-in-the-island-in-two-days.html
--
https://spaceweather.com/
--
THE CIA’S DECLASSIFIED UFO DOCUMENTS ARE NOW ALL AVAILABLE ONLINE
https://futurism.com/the-byte/cia-ufo-documents-available-online?mc_eid=3dfbdc477c&;mc_cid=08737ba471
--
Enough! There Was No Riot, Insurrection or “Storming!”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/enough-there-was-no-riot-insurrection-or-storming/
--
Why I will not accept Joe Biden as president
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/dec/21/why-i-will-not-accept-joe-biden-as-president/
--
The 2001 Anthrax Deceptions and Those Being Perpetuated Today
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/10/the-2001-anthrax-deceptions-and-those-being-perpetuated-today/
--
What we know about the people arrested after the Capitol riots
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-we-know-about-people-arrested-after-capitol-riots-n1253815
--
Something to make you smile: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/something-to-make-you-smile/
--
Situation Update, Jan 11th, 2021 - The final looting of the American empire is now under way
https://www.brighteon.com/214bbe49-f2a3-4669-a419-d5ac8fe3d3b6
--
VIDEO: Biden Says Small Businesses Will Receive No Aid Unless They’re Owned By Minorities, Women
https://nationalfile.com/video-biden-says-small-businesses-will-receive-no-aid-unless-theyre-owned-by-minorities-women/
--
Let ‘Em Eat Bugs: Thanks To ADM, Illinois To Become Home Of World’s Largest Insect Farm
https://www.technocracy.news/let-em-eat-bugs-illinois-to-become-home-of-worlds-largest-insect-farm/
--
Facial Recognition: https://youtu.be/vX5M1qrAlOM
--
https://youtu.be/P8Qc2WckYTY
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/12/future-of-vaccines.aspx
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/woman-warns-others-not-to-get-moderna-experimental-covid-vaccine-posts-video-of-herself-convulsing/
--
https://apnews.com/article/california-coronavirus-pandemic-b7f064ee30979fae67170b229db1c6b9
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/gorillas-first-diagnosed-with-coronavirus.html
--
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-conspiracy-theories-media-inaugurations-elections-b9bce4774cee905d2250893cfec6bf6f
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-8c7e851d63839244a0b888b950c0a402
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-coronavirus-vaccine-8e846e47cd71f39fed71dcd6700d729b
--
https://www.statnews.com/2021/01/09/we-lost-to-sars-cov-2-in-2020-we-can-defeat-b-117-in-2021/
--
http://www.madnesshub.com/2021/01/hundreds-of-elderly-floridians-on.html?m=1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Crackdown: Women Arrested for Leaving Home More Than Once, ‘Sitting on a Bench’
Watch video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1348183502794207233
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/01/10/crackdown-women-arrested-leaving-home-more-than-once-sitting-bench/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.12.2021):
Stop Confusion and Division: https://youtu.be/yOwCPszszWo
--
Major Atmospheric River Winter Storm Causes Travel Headaches: https://youtu.be/UwDcHy00OC0
--
A powerful shallow magnitude 6.7 - 33 km SSW of Turt, Mongolia
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/2021s-impressive-start-continues-with.html?m=1
--
Two strong earthquakes hit Argentina and Vanuatu 3 hours apart
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/two-strong-earthquakes-hit-argentina-and-vanuatu-3-hours-apart-second-powerful-quake-in-the-island-in-two-days.html
--
https://spaceweather.com/
--
THE CIA’S DECLASSIFIED UFO DOCUMENTS ARE NOW ALL AVAILABLE ONLINE
https://futurism.com/the-byte/cia-ufo-documents-available-online?mc_eid=3dfbdc477c&;mc_cid=08737ba471
--
Enough! There Was No Riot, Insurrection or “Storming!”
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/no_author/enough-there-was-no-riot-insurrection-or-storming/
--
Why I will not accept Joe Biden as president
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/dec/21/why-i-will-not-accept-joe-biden-as-president/
--
The 2001 Anthrax Deceptions and Those Being Perpetuated Today
https://off-guardian.org/2021/01/10/the-2001-anthrax-deceptions-and-those-being-perpetuated-today/
--
What we know about the people arrested after the Capitol riots
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-we-know-about-people-arrested-after-capitol-riots-n1253815
--
Something to make you smile: https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/something-to-make-you-smile/
--
Situation Update, Jan 11th, 2021 - The final looting of the American empire is now under way
https://www.brighteon.com/214bbe49-f2a3-4669-a419-d5ac8fe3d3b6
--
VIDEO: Biden Says Small Businesses Will Receive No Aid Unless They’re Owned By Minorities, Women
https://nationalfile.com/video-biden-says-small-businesses-will-receive-no-aid-unless-theyre-owned-by-minorities-women/
--
Let ‘Em Eat Bugs: Thanks To ADM, Illinois To Become Home Of World’s Largest Insect Farm
https://www.technocracy.news/let-em-eat-bugs-illinois-to-become-home-of-worlds-largest-insect-farm/
--
Facial Recognition: https://youtu.be/vX5M1qrAlOM
--
https://youtu.be/P8Qc2WckYTY
--
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/01/12/future-of-vaccines.aspx
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/woman-warns-others-not-to-get-moderna-experimental-covid-vaccine-posts-video-of-herself-convulsing/
--
https://apnews.com/article/california-coronavirus-pandemic-b7f064ee30979fae67170b229db1c6b9
--
https://earth-chronicles.com/science/gorillas-first-diagnosed-with-coronavirus.html
--
https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-conspiracy-theories-media-inaugurations-elections-b9bce4774cee905d2250893cfec6bf6f
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-germany-coronavirus-pandemic-8c7e851d63839244a0b888b950c0a402
--
https://apnews.com/article/us-coronavirus-vaccine-8e846e47cd71f39fed71dcd6700d729b
--
https://www.statnews.com/2021/01/09/we-lost-to-sars-cov-2-in-2020-we-can-defeat-b-117-in-2021/
--
http://www.madnesshub.com/2021/01/hundreds-of-elderly-floridians-on.html?m=1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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