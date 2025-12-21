🚨Israel debates launching IRAN strikes every 6 months 🤬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Israel debates launching strikes on Iran every 6 months
A major debate is underway in Israel’s cabinet over whether to conduct military strikes against Iran twice a year, according to Channel 12 military correspondent Amit Segal.
"You cannot—unlike the nuclear project—you cannot eliminate the Iranian ballistic threat," he said.
The issue is expected to be discussed during Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with Trump, claims Segal.