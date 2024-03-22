Create New Account
'We'll be dealing with lockdown's poisonous consequences for years to come, if not forever' | Neil Oliver
GalacticStorm
58 views
Published Yesterday

GB News  ·   'We'll be dealing with lockdown's poisonous consequences for years to come, if not forever' | Neil Oliver


'My primary motivation for speaking out... was as a parent, fearing for my own children, what lockdown and the rest of the madness would do to them.'


