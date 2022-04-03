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A Senile Treasonous Criminal Will Destroy America
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20 views • April 03, 2022
As Joe Biden's poll numbers reach new lows and his gaffes continue to be walked back by his Administration. Americans are finally coming to the realization that their goose is being cooked. The dollar is on life support. The borders have been prepped for a full scale invasion. Inflation is pushing food and gas prices into recession that will continue to plunge the middle class into poverty. And now that the mockingbird media can no longer shield Biden from the evidence of his corruption. A senile career political criminal will now destroy America to save his own skin.
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