FOOD FOR THOUGHT : Free Your Mind - Advance Your Critical Thinking Using Datum and Measurement (Lesson 1)

Free Your Mind - Advance Your Critical Thinking Using Datum and Measurement (Lesson 1) https://www.brighteon.com/08f10cee-ac8e-4ba2-9068-dc783e4801cb





The TimeKeeper Journeys





Do you feel like your life has no purpose? Why aren't you happy? Why are you so angry and confused? Can you find your path in life, and if so, how?





Lesson1 - Datum and Measurement explores the concept of applying measurement techniques to give the viewer tools to improve their logical reasoning. In this time of societal turmoil created by The Great Reset, The TimeKeeper presents a powerful method for self-introspection and evaluation that can help lead you to a better life. In Lesson 1, you will learn about the datum, how to establish measurement criteria and apply those criteria to your own life.





You will learn to apply these concepts to your larger world view to help simplify decisions and evaluate them for truth. Take action towards a better life by turning emotion to reason through measurement.





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thetimekeeperjourneys