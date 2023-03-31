Roger Stone on Indictment of President Trump

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Get your free, no obligation packet on precious metals by texting or calling Wes Peters with Swiss America at 602-558-8585
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FREE SHIPPING - Click here and visit www.wvwtvstore.com to order emergency, freeze-dried food that will last 25 years.
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Please help us with the huge cost of producing and distributing FREE radio and television programs by making a contribution at www.wvwfoundation.com or by calling 901-468-9357 or by sending your contribution to:
WVW Foundation
P.O. Box 1690
Collierville, TN 38027
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Please go to www.Mypillow.com and use the promo code WVW to save up to 66% off and Mike Lindell will give a generous percentage back to WVW-TV to support our free broadcasts.