BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Attacks On The Homeland - Disruptions and Destruction | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 6/20/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 10 months ago

Attacks On The Homeland - Disruptions and Destruction


- ANTIFA, BLM, Millions from the border


- Existential crisis – Not Mayberry RFD


- Devil is coming for us


-Time to up your game – up your confront


-Divine intervention – witness the hand of God


-New Testament moment coming


-200-300 locations – 14 specific cities


-Fires, bridges, key infrastructure


-Microwaved? 5G military grad weapon- boil your blood


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
antifablmprophecyborder crisisspiritual warfareend timespreparednessfiresbridgesdivine interventionmicrowavedhand of godexistential crisissocietal upheavalnot mayberry rfddevil is comingup your gameconfront evilnew testament moment200-300 locations14 specific citieskey infrastructure5g military-grade weaponboil your blood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy