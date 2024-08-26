ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Monday 8/26/24 • DEMS PANIC RFK JR. TRUMP ENDORSEMENT News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

DEMS PANIC AS SCIENTIFIC POLLS SHOW RFK JR. ENDORSEMENT GAVE AN INSTANT BUMP OF 5-10 POINTS TO TRUMP AND HAS TRIGGERED A MASS EXODUS OF DEMOCRATS TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!

Also, Alex Jones confirms federal, state and local governments gearing up for massive civil unrest and black swan events!

Spread the link to this highly censored transmission to warn your peers about the Deep State agenda!





• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



