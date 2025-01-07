Mali: Islamist militants from the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), affiliated with al-Qaeda, have once again attacked the city of Nioro du Sahel near the Mauritanian border - part 2

Islamist militants from the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), a group affiliated with al-Qaeda, have once again attacked the city of Nioro du Sahel, (western Mali), near the Mauritanian border.

This time, the attack was larger in scale and carried out from multiple directions.

According to the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces, around 30 terrorists were eliminated, while 1 soldier was killed. Unconfirmed reports suggest the city garrison's captain may have been injured.

In this region, terrorists have been building strength for a long time, conducting propaganda campaigns and even abducting disloyal religious leaders to intimidate the population.

Given that Mauritanian authorities continue to turn a blind eye to the movement of militants across their territory, stabilization operations along the border are expected to continue for a long time.





Via: @departamente