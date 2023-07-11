"🅾️in Tvazhnye" - Tore apart an Armored Group and Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Battles near Kremennaya

"🅾️tvazhnye" tore apart an armored group and troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the battles near Kremennaya

▪️While everyone is watching Zaporozhye and Artyomovsk, the group of troops "Center" is conducting an active offensive, breaking through the echeloned defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the forests near Svatovo-Kremennaya.

▪️Beyond the river Zherebets, the 21st brigade of the Central Military District drove the enemy from an important height.

▪️Then the company tactical group of the 25th infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of 3 tanks, launched a counterattack.

▪️During the battle, the enemy was stopped by infantry and artillery fire, our Ural guys burned tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, and the same irreplaceable Mavic drones helped them in this.

💀Enemy losses - 2 Tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and a crowd of infantry up to fifty militants.