Past: Maduro calls Zionism an ideology more dangerous than Nazism - throwback

THROWBACK: Maduro calls Zionism an ideology 'more dangerous than Nazism'

💬 "The racists and supremacists of Zionism today want to finish off the Palestinian people," Nicolas Maduro declared. "I say more: They want to finish off all the Arab people, all the Muslim people."

He accused Israel and its Western backers of sowing an "ideology of hate, of extermination" for 75 years, which he labeled "more dangerous than the Nazi" ideology.