X22 REPORT Ep. 2902b - Trump Caught Them All,Durham Exposed It All,The Path Is Now Set,It Must Be Done Right

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2902b -Oct 18, 2022

Trump Caught Them All,Durham Exposed It All,The Path Is Now Set,It Must Be Done Right

The [DS] believes they have the upper hand they don't. The verdict came in with Danchenko he was acquitted. Remember who was on trial, was it Danchenko or was it the FBI? The plan is working the path is set and the players have been identified. It must be done right according to the rule of law. The [DS] is preparing to blackout when the truth is revealed, the patriots already have countermeasures in place.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen

-> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!









