Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2902b - Trump Caught Them All,Durham Exposed It All,The Path Is Now Set,It Must Be Done Right
186 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2902b -Oct 18, 2022

Trump Caught Them All,Durham Exposed It All,The Path Is Now Set,It Must Be Done Right

 The [DS] believes they have the upper hand they don't. The verdict came in with Danchenko he was acquitted. Remember who was on trial, was it Danchenko or was it the FBI? The plan is working the path is set and the players have been identified. It must be done right according to the rule of law. The [DS] is preparing to blackout when the truth is revealed, the patriots already have countermeasures in place. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen




Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket