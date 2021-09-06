Apartheid, Ghetto or Enslavement - Your Choice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video, 'Apartheid, Ghetto or Enslavement', the international best-selling author and retired medical doctor, explains the choices we must make now that the future is on our doorstep. Dr Vernon Coleman's latest book 'Endgame' is available on Amazon.
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman