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End the Covid Mandates March
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30 views • January 07, 2022
It's January 5, 2022 and the covid MADNESS has continued with dishonest case and death statistics, fraudulent and recalled PCR tests, poisonous mRNA injections, unlawful mandates and crimes against humanity. How many can see through the lies and how many have seemed to be lobotomized by the fake news media?
Affidavits: The Lawful Approach to Mandates by Junior Tupa'i
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #CovidMadness #March
Affidavits: The Lawful Approach to Mandates by Junior Tupa'i
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #CovidMadness #March
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