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President Donald J Trump Is a Time Traveler
Patriot Bunger
Patriot Bunger
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413 views • September 11, 2021
President Donald J Trump His Uncle was John Trump and then there was Tessler. who was working with Time Travelling.
Before the legged Tessler passed, John Trump had access to his office and believe he was advised by Tessler of his detailed research and experiment with Time Travel
Please do your own research, we have all been lied to Vaccine is a LIE

Watch the Film Time Machine.
Also you must question how is it Simpsons Predicted so much in the Future..

Time Travel does exist Same as what is a dream what is a dream

TIME TREAVEL DOES EXIST.

PUBLISHED IN 1890 & 1896

READ THESE BOOKS and you will say OMG WOW, and if your not AWAKE AND THIS DOES NOT WAKRE YOU UP, GO AND SEE A BRAIN SURGEON OR STAY ASLEEP.

The Book Called Last President By Ingersoll Lockwood of the new York Bar
The Book The Travels and adventures of Baron Trumps Marvelous Underground Journey

Thank You
Keywords
president donald j trumprobert david steelesimon parkesgeneral flynnmike lindelljfk juniorscott mckaydr charlie wardsasha stonemel ksidney powellee dawsonrudy giolianikate sherwani
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