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It's Happening: We Are About To Turn US Sovereignty Over To WHO, CCP, UN - (MIRRORED)
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863 views • May 23, 2022
It's Happening: We Are About To Turn US Sovereignty Over To WHO, CCP, UN - (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2022-05-10_11-46-28:f?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
https://twitter.com/Storiesofinjury/status/1523857748622028803
URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2022-05-10_11-46-28#f
Claim ID
f51b73e71986e11f794d0b038012d8c593876e7a
Mirrored from Odysee channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2022-05-10_11-46-28:f?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
https://twitter.com/Storiesofinjury/status/1523857748622028803
URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2022-05-10_11-46-28#f
Claim ID
f51b73e71986e11f794d0b038012d8c593876e7a
Keywords
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