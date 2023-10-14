Create New Account
Iran's Foriegn Minister Amir Abdollahian is meeting the Leader of Hamas Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar right now
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
75 views
Published a day ago

Iran's Foriegn Minister Amir Abdollahian is meeting the Leader of Hamas Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar right now.

Adding:

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, announced a “complete refusal” to move Palestinians from Gaza - RIA Novosti citing local media.



According to him, the United States, by unlimitedly supporting Israel militarily and politically, bears the greatest responsibility for the continuation of aggression in Gaza.




Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket