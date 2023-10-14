Iran's Foriegn Minister Amir Abdollahian is meeting the Leader of Hamas Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar right now.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, announced a “complete refusal” to move Palestinians from Gaza - RIA Novosti citing local media.









According to him, the United States, by unlimitedly supporting Israel militarily and politically, bears the greatest responsibility for the continuation of aggression in Gaza.







