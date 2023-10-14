Iran's Foriegn Minister Amir Abdollahian is meeting the Leader of Hamas Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar right now.
Adding:
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, announced a “complete refusal” to move Palestinians from Gaza - RIA Novosti citing local media.
According to him, the United States, by unlimitedly supporting Israel militarily and politically, bears the greatest responsibility for the continuation of aggression in Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.