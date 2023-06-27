X22 REPORT X22 REPORT Ep. 3102a - Crooked [JB] Has Betrayed The American People, Watch The Economy

Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3102a - Crooked [JB] Has Betrayed The American People, Watch The Economy
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3102a - June 26, 2023

Crooked [JB] Has Betrayed The American People, Watch The Economy


 Germany's economy is falling apart, the climate agenda is destroying the country. LaGarde is blaming inflation on climate change, they think the people are stupid. The Biden agenda wants to charge people on their miles. Biden has portrayed the American people.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
climate changefederal reserveeuinflationdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

