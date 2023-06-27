X22 REPORT X22 REPORT Ep. 3102a - Crooked [JB] Has Betrayed The American People, Watch The Economy

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3102a - June 26, 2023
Crooked [JB] Has Betrayed The American People, Watch The Economy
Germany's economy is falling apart, the climate agenda is destroying the country. LaGarde is blaming inflation on climate change, they think the people are stupid. The Biden agenda wants to charge people on their miles. Biden has portrayed the American people.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
