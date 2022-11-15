Welcome To Proverbs Club.Good Wife, Bad Wife, Crown, Or Decay.
Proverbs 12:4 (NIV).
4) A wife of noble character is her husband’s crown,
but a disgraceful wife is like decay in his bones.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wise man must conscientiously pick a wife of noble character, or else.
