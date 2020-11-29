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Doctor Buttar: The Canadian Governmental Leak (Future Plans for Canadians)
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Buzzand_NZ
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310 views • November 29, 2020
Ask Doctor Buttar - 19 Oct 2020.

Dr. Buttar reveals the plans the Canadian government have planned for Canadian citizens which includes permanent lock-downs, vaccinations, removal from homes to detention facilities to prevent further infections since the infection rates has increased due to the increase in COVID testing. This plan is to begin in November through the first quarter of 2021. Travel will be greatly restricted from one city to another or from one province to another. Military will be used at check points to prevent free travel. All personal debts will be forgiven by the world reset program. People will forfeit all ownership of private property when they agree to accept the conditions and participate in the global reset programs. If anyone refuses to participate, they will stay locked up indefinitely and deemed a safety risk. They will ultimately be taken to isolation facilities because they will be considered a health risk.
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police statecanadauniversal incomeinterment camps
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