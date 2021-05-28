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Deus Vult: Time for a Just War against the Covidists?
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73 views • May 28, 2021
As the death toll and injuries, seen and unseen, skyrocket across the world, Christians find themselves abandoned and under attack by their own churches because they refuse to be injected with experimental RNA bioweapons. Can the answer to stopping it be found in St. Augustine's Just War doctrine?
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