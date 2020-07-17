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Trump pardoned Clint Lorance
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40 views • July 17, 2020
Who is Trump? This video shows Trump as a president that spots something wrong and fixes it! Obama had a chance and ignored it. Whether the virus, the economy, justice system or a pardon like this, Trump seems capable of always doing the right thing.
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