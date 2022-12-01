COVID black goo nanite fallen angel demon-possessed vaccine children will report unvaccinated parent

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2022). COVID vaccine AI "black goo" nanite "fallen angel demon-possessed" DNA-altered chimera vaccinated children are now Borg mind-controlled slaves of the fallen angel devils who will report their own unvaccinated parents to Satan Lucifer's NWO tyrannical government authorities. Surprise will be that later, they will have special vaccines for their own minions, too. Their “thorn in the flesh” entities or computer screen is attacking my heart, so they do not like my daily sermon I am writing, right now. Praise the Lord! They can only kill the Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot Church’s “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers cross-dressing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” pastors and religious Christian hordes very easily, but they cannot kill God’s real Christians. Speak out boldly for our God and our human specie and allies and righteousness, dear brethren. You are samurai warriors of Christ. Tens of thousands of religious Christian hordes and pastors will fall down dead to your left and right, but you shall remain standing unharmed and testify for the Lord boldly as a lion. You will know who the cowardly traitor fake Christians are and who the truly loving faithful real Christians are. There will be no middle ground.





Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble racket hell’s army woke me up early by dropping something on the floor upstairs. They were using ambulance sirens today to keep waking me up. Their “thorn in the flesh” entities were psychically preventing me from going back to sleep in the morning. I recover during the daytime, but when I wake up, I go back to having phlegm and coughing, so I think their nightly CIA microwave oven weapon cooking alive from next door homes & rooms, and their vibrating & heating up my body while sleeping, is to try to keep me sick. I went to bed fine and healthy and recovered, and when I was sleeping, the “thorn in the flesh” entities were causing itching in the throat and coughing, and when I was worshipping and praising God this morning, they were creating lots of phlegm from the flesh-eating bacteria HIV AI nanite biochemical weapon poisoning in the beginning of last month, so that I was losing my voice and coughing. They were also distracting me throughout the praise and worship toward God by putting satanic faces into my mind, and distracting thoughts continuously. They do not like me praising and worshipping God. That is why I am unable to go back to work. Every time I swallowed saliva while sleeping because they were drying up my mouth to stick my teeth to the inside of my mouth, their “thorn in the flesh” entities would croak in my throat in disapproval. I think it was around 1:45 a.m. when I woke up with my shirt and body wet from the CIA microwave oven weapon’s roast chicken juice body fluid, so I think Satan Lucifer’s grand mighty noble kitchen chef hell’s army is using technology to try to force me to continue to be sick after a month from their poisoning. The Word of God says that whatever we bind on earth is bound in heaven, and whatever we loose on earth is loosed in heaven, so I bind all these demons and fallen angel devils and Satan Lucifer and hell’s army, and loose the armies of heaven against them, in Jesus’ name and authority. God heals, just as his Word says. Their spirit of infirmity have no power over God, and the Word of God says that no weapon formed against us shall succeed.





