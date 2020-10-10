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Food, Wealth and Bees Gone (998)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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44 views • October 10, 2020
China finally confirming publicly 4/5 of regular harvest incoming this year, but other sources now saying 1/3 lost, this explains why a giant campaign to get farmers back to the country side to start farming while the central government raises vegetable prices to give newly resettled farmers a livelihood opportunity. New study out about "bee friendly" pesticides, they are not so "bee friendly" after all. Global trade and travel is shatters.

(ADAPT 2030 Weekly Podcast | Mini Ice Age Conversations)
(MIAC #286) Food Production Unreliable As Seasons Are Now Inconsistent
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-286...

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Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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#chinaharvest #bees #collagen #civilizationcycle #foodprices #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
With China's Economy Battered By Pandemic, Millions Return To The Land For Work https://www.npr.org/2020/06/08/868461...
Honeybee lives severely shortened after exposure to two widely used 'bee friendly' pesticides https://www.sott.net/article/436567-H...
PLOS ONE Field rates of Sivanto™ (flupyradifurone) and Transform® (sulfoxaflor) increase oxidative stress and induce apoptosis in honey bees (Apis mellifera L.)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/art...
Nearly 1 million pigs culled amid 'worst ever' swine fever outbreak in Nigeria https://watchers.news/2020/06/20/nige...
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