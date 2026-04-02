The Veil Is Tearing – Mass Arrests, Gitmo Tribunals, and the Golden Age

John Michael Chambers delivers an urgent update on the final phase of the Great Awakening—a phase that is no longer coming, but happening right now.





The veil is tearing wide open. What the world is about to absorb will confirm everything we've been fighting for since this began. The Deep State cabal thought they could silence the truth forever. But military intelligence has been one step ahead all along. President Trump has been orchestrating the biggest sting operation in human history from the shadows—and the pieces are slamming hard into place.





Forget the fake news lies about democracy dying. That's their panic talking as the noose tightens. Mass arrests are already underway behind the scenes. High-level politicians. Hollywood elites. Big Pharma criminals. The pedophile networks that ran the world for decades are being rounded up in black site operations—you will not see them on CNN or Fox.





Gitmo tribunals are running 24/7. And the executions have started. Sealed indictments unsealed by the thousands. The storm is incoming. It is here. And it is biblical.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.