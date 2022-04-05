BUCHA MASSACRE: WAR CRIME OR FALSE FLAG?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
It feels like deja vu. Just seven years ago it was claimed without proof that Assad gassed his own people as his troops left Khan Shaykhun. When the facts came out about the event, the truth was quite different. Today Russian soldiers are being blamed for a slaughter of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. They have been tried and convicted in all Western capitals and in the media, yet there has been no investigation. Anything is possible, of course, but what if they got it wrong again? Will anyone care? Also today, Musk takes a seat at Twitter - will it return to a free speech platform?