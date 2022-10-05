Meet the Mormons IV

This is the most interesting which helps listeners to plainly see what God has in mind with the priesthood in the New Testament. The Mormon Doctrine is in direct opposition with God. In Mormonism all males who get to visit the Temple automatically become Melchisedek Priests when the Bible teaches that there is only one Melchisedek Priest and that is Jesus Christ. He is the only one Who has the authority to grant eternal life. God said that no other priesthood is necessary when Jesus was glorified. God stopped the Aaronic Priesthood. That Priesthood was granted in the Old Testament in Jewish family lines from fathers to sons. That is why Mormon's do genealogy to tie back into the Aaronic Priesthood. Young men are told that they are Aaronic Priests when they baptize the dead in the Temples.