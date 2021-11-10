Bill Gates: Smallpox, germ games and 10-15% fewer people in the world

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Ezra Levant looks at statements made by Bill Gates about the threat of smallpox as a bio-weapon, the concept of something he calls 'germ games' and his belief that the world could use a decrease in population by about 10 or 15%.