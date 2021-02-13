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THE MERCH AS DROPPED
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60 views • February 13, 2021
So the merch as dropped mugs have shipped in and I like em was never intended to put merch on the channel but you the people out there asked for it so here it is some are gonna hate it some are gonna love it you cannot please everybody in this game you wanna get your hands on one of these jump on next Friday's live stream at 9pm UK time 4-hour stream speak soon ...Rob
#merch#bbc#cancelyourtvlicence
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The Watching Observer 76
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#merch#bbc#cancelyourtvlicence
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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